Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

