TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of TotalEnergies worth $443,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

