TotemFi (TOTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,950.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $163,804.10 and approximately $12,950.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00058469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062878 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TOTM is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TotemFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TotemFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.