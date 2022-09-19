TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.74 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

