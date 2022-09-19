TPG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

NYSE AON opened at $277.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

