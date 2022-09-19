Trabzonspor Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.72 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00008174 BTC on popular exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $1.41 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

