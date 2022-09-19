Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.42% of Tractor Supply worth $371,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

