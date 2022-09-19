Tranchess Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess’ launch date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

