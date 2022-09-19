Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

