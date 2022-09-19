Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.
In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
