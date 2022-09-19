Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $177.35 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

