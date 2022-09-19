Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.25 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

