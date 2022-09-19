Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

