Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $232.18 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.73.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
