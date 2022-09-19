Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

