Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

