Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $386.11 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

