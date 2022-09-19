Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,337 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

