Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,661 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,345,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,530,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.20 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.