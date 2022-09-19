Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.65.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

