Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

