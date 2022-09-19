Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 93,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $809,470,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,205,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average of $231.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

