Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

