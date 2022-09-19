Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 246 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 403,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 55,627 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

