Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 730 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

