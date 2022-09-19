Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

