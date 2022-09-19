Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in FedEx by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

