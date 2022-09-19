Trinity Capital’s (TRIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.29 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,843.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

