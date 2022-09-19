TRONbetDice Reaches One Day Volume of $11,675.00 (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

