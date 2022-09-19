TrueUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $159.78 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $159.78 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00077662 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,218,911 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

