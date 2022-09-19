TrueUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $159.78 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $159.78 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00077662 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,218,911 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
