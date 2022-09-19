Truist Financial Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $50.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

