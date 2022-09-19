Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Lowered to GBX 90 at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 2.7 %

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 47.48 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £683.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.58.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

