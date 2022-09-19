Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 79

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.