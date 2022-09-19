TurtleCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,132.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $285,286.31 and approximately $48,132.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,862,513,619 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

