Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.84.
Insider Activity
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.