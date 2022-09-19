Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.84.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.