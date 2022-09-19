Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.84.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

