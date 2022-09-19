Typhoon Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $649.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $50,884.22 and $649.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
