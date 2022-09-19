Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5,460.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,821.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00151612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00272608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00727792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.98 or 0.00579031 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.