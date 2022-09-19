Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Capitalization Reaches $5.21 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $40,712.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00117736 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00875195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
