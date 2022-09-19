UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $4,158.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities.

