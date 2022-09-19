Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Volume Tops $18.99 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $28.89 million and $18.99 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00032751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00088477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00079961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

