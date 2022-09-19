UniLend Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $6.19 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

