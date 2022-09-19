Unistake Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $10,713.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.com.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

