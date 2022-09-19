Uniswap Price Hits $5.50 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00028072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.19 billion and approximately $110.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
