UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $2.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00023817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00269687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031561 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.56 or 0.02828395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” Whitepaper “

