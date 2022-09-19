UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,081.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. UREEQA has a market cap of $491,124.44 and $1,081.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00877117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UREEQA’s genesis date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

