USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion and $5.64 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021761 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 50,025,411,835 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
