V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.44.

VFC stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

