Vai Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.69 million and $5,612.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

