Validity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Validity has a market cap of $7.45 million and $1.40 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00008215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,669,524 coins and its circulating supply is 4,664,123 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

